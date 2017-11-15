Hellebuyck makes 32 saves as Jets beat Coyotes 4-1

Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Tuesday for the second time in four nights.

On a night where the Jets inducted Dale Hawerchuk into their Hall of Fame and lifted his No. 10 banner into the rafters, the home team easily handled the franchise that moved from Winnipeg to Arizona 21 years ago.

Joel Armia, Bryan Little and Adam Lowry scored in the second period for the Jets (10-4-3), who also beat the Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz., last weekend to finish a three-game road trip. Andrew Copp opened scoring.

Hellebuyck, who began the season as the Jets No. 2 goalie but whose stellar play has turned him into the unequivocal starter, improved his personal record to 9-1-2 on the campaign.

Alex Goligoski's goal 5:21 into the third spoiled Hellebuyck's bid for his first shutout of the season.

Antti Raanta made 10 saves on 13 shots for Arizona (2-15-3) before being chased from the game after Little's breakaway goal 5:08 into the middle frame. Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves on 17 shots in relief.

The Coyotes lost their fifth straight game and has dropped seven of its last eight. Winnipeg has now won three of its last four.

The Jets were forced to kill off three straight penalties in a first period that Arizona actually out-shot the Jets 13-9.

Winnipeg continues a three-game homestand Thursday against Philadelphia.

Arizona plays the second of a four-game road trip Thursday in Montreal.

