Hoffman scores in overtime, Senators come back to edge Sabres

Mike Hoffman scored 1:13 into overtime Thursday to give the Ottawa Senators a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Hoffman took a cross-ice pass from Erik Karlsson and beat Robin Lehner with a one-timer from the left side.

Marian Gaborik and Derick Brassard also scored as the Senators (19-28-9) halted a two-game losing streak. Craig Anderson made 23 saves.

Scott Wilson and Evan Rodrigues scored in regulation for the Sabres (18-30-10). They got a 33-save performance from Robin Lehner.

Twice the Senators trailed by a goal in the third period only to comeback, the second time being a goal from Brassard with 30.9 seconds left in regulation.

Gaborik tied the game 1-1 when he tipped a point shot from Karlsson past Lehner at 5:15 of the third. It was the first goal for Gaborik in his first game with the Senators after being acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

Nick Shore played. He also came over in the trade that sent Dion Phaneuf and Nate Thompson the other way.

The Sabres had their best offensive pressure of the game during a third-period power play when they kept the puck in the Senators end for the entire two minutes.

Kyle Okposo and Ryan O'Reilly both hit the post but that was as close as the Sabres would come to beating Anderson.

They did eventually take a 2-1 lead though at 15:31 when Rodrigues took a pass from Okposo and beat Anderson off the post and in.

The Senators outshot the Sabres 22-12 over the first two periods and had four power plays to just one for the Sabres, but the only goal came 6:31 into the game as Wilson took a shot from the face-off circle that beat Anderson on the short side.

The puck was lobbed into the Senators end before being bobbled by the defensive pairing of Mark Borowiecki and Thomas Chabot and ended up on Wilson's stick.

Notes: Alexandre Burrows and Frederik Claesson were scratches for the Senators Thursday while Jack Eichel, Jordan Nolan and Justin Falk were scratches for the Sabres Burrows was serving the fourth game of a 10-game suspension for kneeing Taylor hall of the New Jersey Devils in the head The Sabres have recorded points in 10 straight games against the Senators (7-0-3) including their first ever five-game winning streak against the Senators The Senators are home to the New York Rangers Saturday while the Sabres play host to the Los Angeles Kings Saturday.