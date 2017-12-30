 Skip to main content

James Reimer stops 37 in shutout to lead Florida Panthers past Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk (27) moves the puck against Florida Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.

Luis M. Alvarez/AP

Paul Gereffi
SUNRISE, Fla.
The Associated Press

James Reimer stopped 37 shots for his second shutout in three games and the Florida Panthers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Saturday night.

It's been a busy month for Reimer since starter Roberto Luongo was injured Dec. 4, and he capped December with another stellar show. He also beat Ottawa 1-0 a week ago with a 38-save effort.

Vincent Trocheck and Connor Brickley scored for the Panthers, who won their fifth straight game with Reimer in goal. Brickley also had an assist.

Story continues below advertisement

Carey Price made 32 saves for Montreal, which has lost four straight. The Canadiens have been held to one goal or fewer in four straight games.

The Panthers' winning streak is their longest since they won five straight from Feb. 11-20.

Trocheck put the Panthers ahead 2-0 with 8:11 left in the third period. MacKenzie Weegar passed across the slot to Trocheck, who fired the puck past Price.

Brickley gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 4:02 into the second. Mark Pysyk took a shot that bounced off Brickley in the left circle. Brickley grabbed the loose puck, spun around and shot the puck past Price.

