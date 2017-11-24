James Van Riemsdyk helps Maple Leafs to victory over brother’s Hurricanes

James Van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night.
Van Riemsdyk was one of four goal scorers in the second period for the Maple Leafs (15-8-1), who won for the seventh time in nine games.
The Hurricanes (9-8-4) lost their second successive home game. It wasn't for a lack of effort early or late. Coming off of a lacklustre 6-1 home loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, Carolina scored three goals in the third period and had a 47-25 advantage on shots. Noah Hanifin's goal with 4:11 to go cut Toronto's lead to one, but Frederik Andersen, who made 43 saves, held off a late Carolina flurry.
The Hurricanes opened the game in control with 14 shots to four for Toronto in the opening period. Andersen was solid, then the Maple Leafs' offence picked up in the second period. Zach Hyman scored 52 seconds into the period and fourth-line winger Josh Leivo added his first goal of the season at 7:14.
Van Riemsdyk, playing against his younger brother Trevor, a defenceman for the Hurricanes, then set up former Canes defenceman Ron Hainsey for a 3-0 lead.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨