James Van Riemsdyk helps Maple Leafs to victory over brother’s Hurricanes

James Van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night.

Van Riemsdyk was one of four goal scorers in the second period for the Maple Leafs (15-8-1), who won for the seventh time in nine games.

The Hurricanes (9-8-4) lost their second successive home game. It wasn't for a lack of effort early or late. Coming off of a lacklustre 6-1 home loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, Carolina scored three goals in the third period and had a 47-25 advantage on shots. Noah Hanifin's goal with 4:11 to go cut Toronto's lead to one, but Frederik Andersen, who made 43 saves, held off a late Carolina flurry.

The Hurricanes opened the game in control with 14 shots to four for Toronto in the opening period. Andersen was solid, then the Maple Leafs' offence picked up in the second period. Zach Hyman scored 52 seconds into the period and fourth-line winger Josh Leivo added his first goal of the season at 7:14.

Van Riemsdyk, playing against his younger brother Trevor, a defenceman for the Hurricanes, then set up former Canes defenceman Ron Hainsey for a 3-0 lead.