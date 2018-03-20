Jared McCann’s three-point night leads Panthers over Senators

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists to lead the Florida Panthers past the Ottawa Senators 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Keith Yandle, Nick Bjugstad, Evgeni Dadonov, Jamie McGinn and Frank Vatrano all had a goal and an assist for Florida (37-37-7). Colton Sceviour had the other goal while James Reimer made 33 saves.

Patrick Sieloff and Marian Gaborik scored for the Senators (26-35-11), who lost their second straight. Craig Anderson started in goal but was replaced by Mike Condon after allowing four goals on 17 shots.

Condon made 19 saves.

There wasn't much to decide after the second period as the Panthers were in control leading 6-2. They led 2-1 after an opening frame that was broken into two parts as the final 2:10 was played after the ice was resurfaced and just before the start of the second.

Both teams were sent to their dressing rooms at 17:50 as the ice crew worked to repair a broken pane of glass in the Senators' end. Before that, Sceviour gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 2:36 as he tipped a point shot past Anderson.

Sieloff tied the game at 12:48. His point shot hit the end boards, bounced back over the net and struck the crossbar before hitting Reimer in the back and going in.

The goal was the second in two career games for Sieloff, He scored April 9, 2016 while with the Calgary Flames, the team who drafted him 42nd overall in 2012.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead at 15:56 as Yandle beat Anderson on a shot that looked to deflect off the stick of Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki.

When the teams returned to the ice, Dadonov and McCann scored at 2:15 and 7:19 of the second, respectively, for a 4-1 lead and chased Anderson from the game.

Gaborik scored for the Senators at 13:52 but the Panthers replied 51 seconds apart late in the period as Vatrano (16:13) and Bjugstad (17:04) beat Condon.

McGinn had the only goal of the third, putting the Panthers ahead 7-2 at 12:08.

Notes: Ryan Dzingel and Erik Karlsson didn't play for Ottawa while Alexander Petrovic, Connor Brickley, Radim Vrbata and Maxim Mamin were Florida's scratches . . . Panthers defenceman Keith Yandle played in his 704th consecutive game, the longest current streak in the NHL . . . The Senators continue their three-game homestand Thursday hosting the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers conclude a three-game road trip Thursday visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets.