Jason Zucker scores in fourth straight game as Wild beat Senators

Jason Zucker scored for the fourth straight game and Alex Stalock made 37 saves to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Monday night.

Zach Parise and Mikael Granlund also scored for Minnesota, which is 4-0-2 in the past six games.

Matt Duchene scored his seventh goal for Ottawa. Mike Condon made his first start since Dec. 30 and made 33 saves as the Senators lost for the fourth time in five games.

Story continues below advertisement

Zucker tied Eric Staal for the team lead with 19 goals this season five minutes into the third for the game-winner in front of a sparse crowd due to a blizzard in the Twin Cities.

The rapid accumulating snow caused several players to arrive to the arena much later than their normal time for preparation, though all were in on the ice for pregame warmups. Minnesota forward Daniel Winnik told the Wild's radio broadcast he parked his car several blocks away in a parking lot and walked the rest of the way to the arena.

Any late arrivals didn't get the chance to see Parise's second goal of the season and second in two games. He scored just 45 seconds in after Staal cycled around the back of the net and slid the puck across the crease to a wide-open Parise on the back side.

Duchene tied it in the second period after rookie Chris DiDomenico sprung him for a breakaway. Duchene has 14 points in 31 games since he was acquired from Colorado.

NOTES: Ottawa D Johnny Oduya missed his sixth game of the season with an undisclosed injury. He didn't make the short two-game trip with the team and will be out until after the All-Star break. ... Minnesota F Tyler Ennis was a healthy scratch. It was just his second missed game of the season. He has six goals and seven assists in 46 games in his first season with the Wild. ... The Senators gave up the first goal for the 26th time in 45 games this season. They are 4-17-5 when the opponent scores first. ... Minnesota is 7-0-2 at home since Dec. 27, outscoring opponents 35-17 over that stretch. The Wild have earned a point in 16 of the past 17 home games.

UP NEXT

Senators: At St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Wild: At Pittsburgh on Thursday night.