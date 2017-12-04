Jets’ Blake Wheeler named NHL’s first star of the week; Carey Price second

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler was named the NHL's first star of the week on Monday, with Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and Dallas Stars centre Radek Faksa also earning honours.

Wheeler led the league with two goals and eight assists, including a trio of three-point performances, to propel the Jets to a 3-0-1 week and the top of the Western Conference standings.

The 31-year-old Plymouth, Minn., native leads the NHL with 28 assists and ranks fourth in the league with 35 points through 27 games this season.

Price went 4-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .950 save percentage to help the Canadiens (13-12-3) post a perfect week and extend their win streak to five games overall. The four-game win streak comes after he missed 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Faksa had an NHL-best five goals and plus-7 rating in four games to power the Stars (16-10-1) to a 4-0-0 week.