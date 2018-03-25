Jets clinch playoff spot with shootout win over Predators

The Winnipeg Jets clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 5-4 shootout win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Mark Scheifele scored the only shootout goal for either club.

Jets rookie Kyle Connor continued his offensive tear as of late, scoring a power-play goal and adding two assists.

Connor's seven goals in Winnipeg's last six games – including a pair of game-winners in overtime in the Jets' previous two contests – put him at 29 on the season, moving the 21-year-old into a tie with Vancouver's Brock Boeser for the NHL rookie goal scoring lead. Boeser's season ended March 5 when he suffered a fracture in his lower back.

Dustin Byfuglien also scored on the power play, while Bryan Little and Blake Wheeler both added a goal and an assist for Winnipeg.

Kyle Turris, Ryan Ellis, and Viktor Arvidsson each recorded a goal and an assist, and Roman Josi also scored for the Predators.

Nashville backup Juuse Saros stopped 43 of the 47 shots he faced, while the Predators rested their Vezina Trophy candidate goaltender Pekka Rinne after playing the night before in Minnesota.

Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for the Jets, improving his record to 39-11-9 on the season.

The Predators went 1 for 5 on the power play as Turris's 14th put the Predators up 2-0 with less than one second remaining in the first period. The Jets' two goals with the man-advantage put their power play at 2 for 5 in the game.

Winnipeg completes a six-game home stand when it hosts the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. The Jets trail the Predators by five points for first in the Central Division with seven games remaining in their regular season.

With a quick two-game road trip behind them, the Central Division-leading Predators now return home for three games beginning Tuesday against the Wild.