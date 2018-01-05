Jets defeat Sabres, extending point streak to five games

Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets extended their point streak to five games with a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Friday.

Wheeler is also on a personal five-game point run, with five goals and three assists. All five of those markers have been scored in the four games the right winger has played at centre in place of injured Mark Scheifele.

The Jets are 4-0-1 in their last five games and 24-11-7 overall, good for first in the NHL Central Division as St. Louis was idle and one point back.

Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien raised his arms in celebration and looked up to the rafters after scoring his first goal of the season in his 30th game. It was his second game back after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Bryan Little scored his eighth goal for the Jets, who are 15-3-1 at Bell MTS Place. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves to pick up his 22nd win (22-4-6).

Buffalo defenceman Marco Scandella fired in his first goal of the season in his 41st game, Scott Wilson scored his first in his 29th game and forward Johan Larsson notched his second goal of the season in his 41st outing. Jason Pominville and Evan Rodrigues each had a pair of assists.

Chad Johnson stopped 25 shots for the Sabres (10-22-9), who had lost 6-2 the night before in Minnesota.

Winnipeg's last win against the Sabres was a Dec. 16, 2014 home game, which was followed by four straight losses.

The Jets led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after two.

Defencemen supplied the opening period's scoring.

Byfuglien scored on the power play with a blast from the point at 9:27. Wheeler and Patrik Laine assisted. Laine has six assists, but no goals, in four straight games since moving up to the top line with Wheeler and Kyle Connor.

Scandella's point shot glanced off Jet forward Andrew Copp's glove and went past Hellebuyck at 11:40, just three seconds after a Winnipeg penalty had expired.

Trouba ripped a slap shot past Johnson on his blocker side at 15:26.

Wheeler scored with the man advantage at 6:06, his 14th of the season, but Larsson closed Winnipeg's lead to 3-2 off a rebound with just over two minutes left in the second. The teams were tied 19-19 in shots after 40 minutes.

Little scored off a rebound 25 seconds into the third period, but Wilson made it 4-3 with a high shot over Hellebuyck's glove at 12:17. The Sabres pulled Johnson will about two minutes left.

The Jets host San Jose on Sunday afternoon and Buffalo goes to Philadelphia to play the Flyers the same day.