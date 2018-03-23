Jets reach franchise record for season points with overtime win over Ducks

Kyle Connor scored 3:16 into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets edged the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 and set a franchise record for points in a season Friday.

It marked the second straight game the rookie scored the overtime winner. Connor had both goals in Winnipeg's 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Mark Scheifele assisted on Connor's shot that beat goalie John Gibson. He finished with a goal and two assists.

Winnipeg (45-19-10) earned its fourth straight win and reached the 100-point plateau for the first time. The Jets registered 99 points in 2014-15 before being swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Ducks.

Ducks forward Nick Ritchie tied it 2-2 at 10:17 of the third period. He went in alone on goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who squeezed his pads on the shot but the puck dropped under him and went over the goal-line.

Winnipeg had outshot the visitors 41-16 heading into overtime.

Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Blake Wheeler picked up two assists as the Jets remain unbeaten on their six-game homestand (4-0-0).

Derek Grant also scored for Anaheim (38-24-13) , which had its four-game win streak end.

Hellebuyck made 16 saves for Winnipeg to pick up his 38th win of the season.

Gibson kept his team in the game with some big saves, stopping 39 shots for Anaheim.

Winnipeg had sophomore star Patrik Laine in its lineup. He left Tuesday's game early in the second after blocking a shot with his left foot. The initial prognosis for the soft-tissue bruise was he'd miss Friday's game and likely Sunday's but Laine participated in the morning skate and was deemed good to go.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first. Winnipeg led 2-1 heading into the third.

Anaheim used its first power play of the game to go up 1-0 as Grant deflected a shot by Hampus Lindholm with 14 seconds left in a high-sticking penalty to Joel Armia. Winnipeg responded 55 seconds later when Ehlers scored his 28th goal of the season with a toe drag and high wrist shot that beat Gibson at 6:46.

Scheifele picked up the primary assist, extending his point streak to three games since returning from an injury that kept him out for five. Wheeler notched his 63rd assist on the play, stretching his point streak to five games.

The Jets swarmed Gibson for most of the period, outshooting the visitors 17-4.

Winnipeg went ahead 45 seconds into the second after Wheeler did some nifty stick-handling around Ducks defenceman Cam Fowler, then passed it back for Scheifele, who fired a shot in over Gibson's blocker.

The Jets increased their shots advantage to 33-10 after two as Gibson made big glove grabs on Laine and Tyler Myers. The Ducks had a shot go off the post also.

Veteran Winnipeg defenceman Toby Enstrom left the game with a lower-body injury.

Winnipeg hosts the Central Division-leading Nashville Predators on Sunday. Anaheim visits Edmonton the same day.