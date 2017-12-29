Jets’ reworked top line comes up big in win over Islanders

Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor each scored a goal and added an assist as a rejigged top line helped propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday.

Wheeler was playing centre in place of injured Mark Scheifele, with Connor on his left wing and new addition Patrik Laine on the right. Laine collected a pair of assists.

Shawn Matthias, a healthy scratch for 11 straight games, recorded his first goal of the season. Adam Lowry tipped in a power-play marker and also had an assist for the Jets (22-11-6).

Connor Hellebuyck made 42 saves for Winnipeg, which is 14-3-1 at home.

Anders Lee scored both goals for the Islanders (20-14-4), giving him 24 on the season. Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots.

It was Winnipeg's first game without Scheifele, who's out six to eight weeks with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

The Jets led 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second.

Matthias got onto the roster, and the fourth line, with Scheifele's absence and capitalized quickly. On his first shift, he scored off a Lowry rebound at 2:32. The veteran forward only played in one of the previous 21 games and his last goal was on March 8.

The new top line also clicked to make it 2-0.

Laine passed to Connor, who went to the net and then slid the puck across to Wheeler for his 10th goal of the season with 3:03 left in the first.

The Islanders outshot the Jets 19-12 in the opening period, which featured Hellebuyck making some key saves.

Lee tipped in a John Tavares one-timer to get his team on the board at 14:46. Tavares extended his point streak to nine games with four goals and 14 assists. Josh Bailey also assisted, moving his point streak to 10 games with six goals and 12 helpers.

The Islanders also outshot the Jets 19-12 in the second.

Winnipeg restored its two-goal lead when Connor scored his 12th of the season at 3:01 of the third off a pass from Laine.

Jets forward Mathieu Perreault hit the post in the third and former Winnipeg captain Andrew Ladd was stymied by Hellebuyck.

Lowry tipped in Jacob Trouba's point shot with just under eight minutes remaining to make it 4-1, then Lee scored his second goal just over four minutes later.

Winnipeg plays in Edmonton Sunday and the Islanders travel to Colorado for a game the same day.