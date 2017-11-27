Jets score seven unanswered goals in rout of Minnesota

Linemates Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets scored seven straight goals to rebound from a two-goal deficit and defeat the Minnesota Wild 7-2 on Monday.

The seven different scorers also included Joel Armia, Jacob Trouba, Mathieu Perreault and Bryan Little. Armia also had one helper.

Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for the Jets (15-6-3), who've won four straight at Bell MTS Place. Winnipeg is also unbeaten in regulation in its last eight games at home (7-0-1).

Jason Zucker and Chris Stewart supplied the offence for Minnesota (11-10-3). Alex Stalock played the entire game and stopped 20 shots for the Wild.

The Jets 15th win in 24 games was the quickest in franchise history.

Minnesota jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Winnipeg's barrage began and they evened it up with a pair of goals in the final six minutes of the opening frame.

Zucker extended his point streak to four games after the Wild took advantage of a turnover just outside Minnesota's blue line by Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien. Three Wild players reversed direction and Zucker's backhand beat Hellebuyck at 8:01, giving him two goals and two assists during his point run.

Minnesota had a goal by Zack Mitchell overturned by a coach's challenge after Charlie Coyle was deemed offside, but the Wild netted one for good just over a minute later when Stewart made it 2-0 at 13:54.

A rebound from Josh Morrissey's shot from the point ended up on Armia's stick to get Winnipeg on the board at 15:47.

Scheifele made it 2-2 on the power play at 17:15 when he took a cross-ice pass from Wheeler, who was playing his 500th game for the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise.

After coming up empty on a pair of power plays early in the second, Winnipeg took the lead when Scheifele fed a quick pass to a rushing Trouba, who beat Stalock as he was trying to move across the crease at 10:57. Perreault scored with a one-timer at 14:19.

The Jets had outshot the visitors 17-11 heading into the third.

Connor scored on the power play at 5:13 and 65 seconds later Little made it 6-2. Wheeler's sixth goal of the season finishing the scoring at 13:26. He and Scheifele are tied for the team lead in points with 28 each.

Winnipeg travels for a game against Colorado on Wednesday. Minnesota hosts Vegas on Thursday.