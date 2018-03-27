Jets sweep six-game homestand with shootout win over Bruins

Patrik Laine scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Brandon Tanev had his first career hat trick as the playoff-bound Winnipeg Jets topped the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday to sweep a six-game homestand.

Laine deked and his shot in the fourth round trickled under goalie Anton Khudobin. Mark Scheifele also scored in the shootout for Winnipeg and Bruins rookie Ryan Donato put one by netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

Defenceman Joe Morrow had his first goal since being traded to Winnipeg (47-19-10) from Montreal last month, and sixth of the season. Adam Lowry had a pair of assists.

Story continues below advertisement

Donato, Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak and Torey Krug had goals for the Bruins (47-17-11), who scored a trio of power-play markers. Krug added one assist and Brad Marchand recorded a pair of helpers.

Hellebuyck made 28 saves to pick up his 40th win for the Jets. It was also their seventh straight victory at home.

Khudobin also stopped 28 shots as Boston ended a four-game road trip (2-0-2).

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and Winnipeg led 3-1 after the second frame, which ended with Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey being handed a major for boarding defenceman Matt Grzelcyk.

The Bruins pumped in a pair of power-play goals by the 3:36 mark of the third, but Tanev scored his third goal of the game with an unassisted short-handed marker at 4:29 to take a 4-3 lead.

Krug then tied the game 4-4 at 8:06 with another power-play goal through traffic after Scheifele was sent to the penalty box for cross-checking Krug.

Winnipeg outshot the visitors 4-3 in overtime, with Hellebuyck getting a piece of Marchand's breakaway shot in the dying seconds.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tanev began the game's scoring when he banged at the puck from the side of the net until it went across the goal line at 5:33 of the first period. A Boston challenge was unsuccessful.

Scheifele put a big, clean check on Pastrnak that knocked him into the boards and down on to the ice during a Boston power play, setting a feisty tone to the match.

But a Scheifele turnover in the defensive zone led to Donato putting a backhand shot past Hellebuyck with 53 seconds left in the first. The unassisted marker was Donato's third goal and fifth point in his fifth NHL game.

Winnipeg scored two straight in the second, with Tanev firing a low shot by Khudobin just 16 seconds into the period. Scheifele then set up Morrow's 3-1 goal at 6:25 for the 3-1 lead.

Blake Wheeler also picked up as assist, giving him 600 career points. It extended the captain's point streak to seven games, with two goals and eight assists.

Morrissey's boarding of Grzelcyk at the end of the second also included a clash as Marchand put a hard hit on Scheifele. Winnipeg was outshooting the visitors 21-20.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets challenged Heinen's goal at 1:45 of the third for offside, but it stood. Winnipeg was then dinged for delay of game for the challenge and Pastrnak scored at 3:36.

Winnipeg hits the road for a four-game trip, starting Thursday in Chicago. Boston goes home to host Tampa Bay on Thursday.