Jets’ three-game win streak ends with loss to Blackhawks

Rookie centre David Kampf scored his first NHL goal and added an assist on his birthday, Jeff Glass blocked 31 shots and the Chicago Blackhawks held off the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday night.

Jan Rutta also scored for the Blackhawks, who ended the Jets' three-game winning streak and handed Winnipeg its first regulation loss in seven games (6-0-1).

The 32-year-old Glass lost a bid for his first career shutout when Patrik Laine scored with 3:41 left in the third period. Winnipeg, the high-scoring Central Division leaders, came on with a late flurry, but Glass was sharp in his fifth NHL game to improve to 3-1-1.

Chicago's No. 1 goalie, Corey Crawford missed his ninth game with an upper-body injury. No timetable is set for his return.

Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

Anthony Duclair, acquired from Arizona on Wednesday as part of a four-player trade, had an assist in his Blackhawks debut as he skated on a line with Kampf and Alex DeBrincat. The trio was on the ice for both Chicago goals.

GM Stan Bowman said he acquired the speedy 22-year-old Duclair to add more quickness.

One of the best chances during a scoreless first period was a near own-goal by Chicago.

Duclair lost control of the puck in the Blackhawks zone after Dustin Byfuglien slashed him with about a minute left in the period. With a delayed penalty pending, Glass headed to the bench for an extra attacker as the puck slid toward Chicago's empty net. Defenceman Gustav Forsling sprinted back and the swept the puck wide just before it crossed the goal line.

Kampf, playing his ninth game on his 23rd birthday, opened the scoring at 4:51 of the second when Connor Murphy's screened shot from the left point deflected in off him.

Glass dropped and made a point-blank stick save on Mathieu Perreault during a Winnipeg power-play with just over eight minutes left in the second. He stopped Kyle Connor on a breakaway with 4:42 remaining.

Rutta made it 2-0 just 49 seconds later when his shot from the lower edge of the right circle bounded in off Hellebuyck's pads on the short side. Duclair assisted on the goal and screened Rutta's shot.

Winnipeg's Bryan Little missed on an attempt from the edge of the crease with 5:30 to go. Seconds later, Laine fired a shot of the left post.

Laine cut it to 2-1 with a rising shot from the right circle that sailed over Glass' right shoulder.

Glass made a sliding pad save on Laine with 1:15 left and Blake Wheeler hit the post with 23 seconds left.