J.Y. Compher has overtime winner as Avalanche top Oilers

J.T Compher scored in overtime as the Colorado Avalanche snapped a three-game losing skid with a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Nikita Zadorov, Blake Comeau and Samuel Girard also scored for the Avalanche (28-18-4), who had a 10-game winning streak before going on their recent skid.

Connor McDavid had a pair of goals and Drake Caggiula also responded for the Oilers (22-24-4), who have lost two of their last three.

There was no scoring and few good chances in the first period, with Colorado getting 10 shots on Oilers backup goalie Al Montoya and Edmonton putting eight shots on Avs goalie Jonathan Bernier.

Colorado broke the deadlock three minutes into the second period when Zadorov picked off a poor Edmonton clearing attempt and proceeded to beat Montoya up high for his fourth goal of the season.

The Avalanche went up 2-0 five minutes later on a power-play blast by Girard, his first goal in 36 games with Colorado since coming over in a trade with Nashville earlier this season.

McDavid knocked in his own rebound out of the air and into the net for his 16th of the season just over a minute later.

Caggiula pushed a puck across the goal line while Bernier attempted to smother it with his glove with less than a minute to go in the second period, however, a review nullified the goal.

Shortly afterwards, the Avs got a short-handed goal on a backhand shot by Comeau.

Edmonton pulled back within one seven minutes into the third as Caggiula tipped a shot out of midair for his seventh.

The Oilers tied the game with just 27 seconds remaining and the goalie pulled as McDavid rifled a puck after it caromed off the boards.

The Avalanche return to action on Saturday when they are in Winnipeg to play the Jets. The Oilers are off until Monday, when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.