Karlsson scores overtime winner as Senators snap six-game losing skid

It was only fitting that Senators captain Erik Karlsson would have the overtime winner in his 600th NHL game.

Karlsson scored 32 seconds into extra time to lead Ottawa to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday and snap a six-game losing skid.

"I'm very fortunate to play as many games as I have and I'm very lucky in that aspect and hopefully I have 600 more," said Karlsson. "First and foremost the win was the best thing (Thursday). That's what we were after and it's nice to see that we got it."

Bobby Ryan scored in regulation for Ottawa (16-24-9) and Mike Condon stopped 30 shots for the win.

Ryan left the game shortly after scoring early in the third as he once again took a puck to the hand, re-aggravating an ongoing injury to his fingers.

"It's not broken, it's the same thing and it flares up again," said Senators coach Guy Boucher. "That might be a reflection of what's happened all year is that we get something positive and then we have to live with something that's not necessarily what we want."

Credit for the win also belongs to Condon, who played one of his best games of the season. Too often this season Condon has been victimized by one bad goal, but on this night he made the saves when called upon.

"He's been outstanding the last two times he's played and we haven't got the job done for him," said Duchene, who set-up the winner. "(Thursday) he was as good or even better as he's been the last two starts so it was nice to get it for him. Well deserved win for our whole group."

Ryan Kesler scored the lone goal for the Ducks (25-17-10), while Ryan Miller made 30 saves. Anaheim saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

The Ducks took five minor penalties and the Senators took advantage, scoring both of its goals on the power play.

"It was a weird game," said Kesler. "It was tough to get some calls there and not get calls on the other side to flip things. We're going to learn from our mistakes, but it was key we got a point and every point is huge right now. Our conference is so tight so we've got to fight for points on this road trip."

The Ducks are vying a wild card spot in the competitive Western Conference and can't afford to lose any ground making the single point that much more important.

With Anaheim set to go on a power play early in the third Chris Wagner took a retaliatory roughing penalty. Just 35 seconds into the four-on-four Jakob Silfverberg took a tripping penalty and the Senators made the most of the four-on-three opportunity.

Karlsson found Mike Hoffman in front and Ryan, creating the screen, tipped the one-timer past Miller to give the Senators a 1-0 lead 4:37 into the third period.

Miller was pulled with just over two minutes left in regulation time and the Ducks trailing 1-0. Condon made a spectacular save on Kesler and the Anaheim forward got a second chance shortly after that, re-directing a Rickard Rakell shot.

Both teams seemed to struggle in the second period with Ottawa outshooting Anaheim 6-4.

"The whole building seemed dead and I think it was a product of what was on the ice," said Kesler. "For whatever reason both teams seemed sluggish in that second period and both teams were playing defensively."

Notes: Ottawa C Colin White and D Fredrik Claesson were a healthy scratch. D Johnny Oduya (lower body) returned to the lineup after missing the last four games, while Nate Thompson also made his return from a lower body injury that kept him out of the last five games. Magnus Paajarvi acquired off waivers made his home debut for the Senators.