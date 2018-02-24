Las Vegas Knights best Canucks in Friday showdown

William Karlsson scored two goals and Reilly Smith had three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

Tomas Hyka, Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek and David Perron also scored for the Golden Knights.

Vegas, now riding a 5-1 winning streak after completing a seven-game homestand, improved to 16-2-1 against Pacific Division teams.

Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury, who is four wins shy of becoming the 13th goalie in NHL history to register 400 career wins, stopped 30 shots.

Vancouver, which dropped to 3-7-1 in February, is 5-11-1 against intradivision foes.

The Canucks got goals from Sven Baertschi, Thomas Vanek and Daniel Sedin.

Anders Nilsson, who played in his 100th career game, had 19 saves for the Canucks before being replaced by Jacob Markstrom at the start of the third period. Markstrom made 8 stops for Vancouver.

Vegas opened the scoring when Hyka, playing in just his third NHL game, scored his first career goal 2:29 into the game.

The Canucks then displayed a little bit of offensive prowess of their own, tying the game when Sam Gagner's pass slipped under Vegas defenceman Luca Sbisa and Baertschi punched it home, then taking a 2-1 lead when Vanek tapped in a loose puck.

Vegas reclaimed the lead on a pair of Karlsson goals, late in the first period and 5:36 into the second. Karlsson's two goals give him 33 for the season, third-best in the NHL behind Washington's Alex Ovechkin (36) and Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin (34).

The Golden Knights extended their lead to 5-2 on Marchessault's 22nd goal of the season, and Tomas Nosek's seventh of the campaign.

Sedin notched his 16th goal of the season, when he beat Fleury top shelf with a power play goal 4:28 into the third period.

Perron scored an empty net goal for the final margin. Along with his assist on Nosek's goal, Perron tied his career-high of 57 points.