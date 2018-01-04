Leafs bite Sharks for win in OT after rare Andersen gaffe

Frederik Andersen gave Chris Tierney a big gift but pulled the rug out from under him and the San Jose Sharks when it mattered.

The Leafs goaltender denied Tierney in the shootout to secure a 3-2 win for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Sharks on Thursday night. Andersen needed some help from his goalpost but got a piece of Tierney's shot in the sixth round after Tyler Bozak and Auston Matthews scored for the Leafs, breaking a three-game losing skid for the Leafs.

The Leafs put in a solid effort for the second game in a row, and this time they had something to show for it – at least when it came to goals – after losing 2-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. But even though they scored twice and held San Jose's power play without a goal in three tries, the Leafs went into the third period in a 2-2 tie thanks to a mistake by their goaltender.

Andersen, who was dependable as usual over the entire game with 33 saves through overtime, flubbed a clearing attempt with 1:12 left in the second period. He handed it to Tierney, who easily converted the gift into his ninth goal of the season to tie the score.

"You forget about it and keep battling," Andersen said of his miscue. "We played a really good game and stuck with it. Huge win for us."

The game, incidentally, started with a bang when Sharks centre Joe Thornton and Leafs counterpart Nazem Kadri exchanged slashes just before the opening faceoff. As soon as the puck was dropped, the pair dropped their gloves and engaged in a brief fight.

Kadri was tossed roughly to the ice by Thornton – but not before he managed to grab a fistful of the latter's enormous beard on the way down. When they got up, a large clump of fur was left on the ice, and within minutes there was a GIF of the beard-ripping on social media.

Perhaps this was the sort of thing Leafs head coach Mike Babcock was talking about before the game when he said he loved the energy Thornton and fellow beard-enthusiast Brent Burns bring to the game. Babcock has coached both players many times in international play.

"I think energy is contagious," Babcock said. "You know in your business there are some people that walk into your business each and every day and they could suck the life out of a Duracell battery.

"You've got other people that are Energizer bunnies. It's so important in our game – our game is every night, it's a grind, it's hard. You've got to have that personal energy."

Kadri said the fight was Thornton's idea and he isn't sure why. Perhaps it should be noted Kadri hails from London, Ont., while Thornton is one of the most famous natives of the nearby, and much smaller, burg of St. Thomas.

"He asked me. He initiated," Kadri said. "I felt like he just came across with a slash, I gave him one and he gave me one back. He insisted on going. I felt I had to as well."

As for the beard-pulling, Kadri pleaded ignorance.

"I have no idea," he said. "I ended up with a piece of it in my hand. I'm a hockey player not a barber.

"I didn't mean to grab him there. He's a big boy, I couldn't reach all the way across his shoulder and felt like I just grabbed him in the middle of his jersey and came down with a handful of hair."

Kadri had a more enjoyable moment at 12:40 in the second period when he redirected a feed from Mitch Marner to score a power-play goal that gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead. It was his first since Nov. 30, a drought of 12 games.

"I had to stay patient," Kadri said. "I'm playing with some great players that are looking for me and trying to get me out of that slump. I was able to react quick enough to direct that puck towards the net and it happened to go in.

"Those are the bounces you wait for, that you have to be patient for and have got to be positive about because eventually those plays are going to happen."

Matthews, with his 18th of the season, and Sharks defenceman Brenden Dillon traded goals late in the first period.