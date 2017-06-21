Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been awarded the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie.

Matthews led all first-year players this season and tied for second in the league with 40 goals, including four in his NHL debut.

He is the first rookie to hit the 40-goal mark since Alex Ovechkin in 2005-06.

The California-born, Arizona-raised forward added 29 assists to pace all rookies with 69 points as he helped lead the Leafs into the playoffs for just the second time over the last 12 seasons.

Matthews is the first Leaf to win the Calder since Brit Selby in 1965-66.

Winnipeg right-wing Patrik Laine and Columbus defenceman Zach Werenski were the other finalists for the award.

More to come

Report Typo/Error