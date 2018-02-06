Leafs celebrate Frederik Andersen’s quick return after ‘scary moment’

Frederik Andersen may not have seen the Toronto Maple Leafs' season flash before his eyes, but his teammates sure did.

"When Freddy goes down like that, it's a nerve-wracking feeling," Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner said on Tuesday. "One of your best players is hurt."

Thus, it was an especially happy group of Maple Leafs who gathered for Tuesday's practice, as Andersen, their goaltender, was one of the first players on the ice, less than 15 hours after he was knocked out of Monday's 7-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Story continues below advertisement

Andersen was put out of the game by one of his former teammates, Corey Perry, late in the second period. Perry made one of his usual charges to the net along the goal line and tried to twist his body away from Andersen at the last second. But as he did so, Perry collided with the goaltender and was upended. His left skate came up and caught Andersen solidly on the jaw.

The goaltender lay on the ice for a few minutes in obvious pain. When he got up, Andersen manipulated his jaw, which resulted in some scary pictures, before being escorted to the dressing room.

Andersen told head coach Mike Babcock and his teammates after the game he was all right, but seeing him on the ice at Tuesday's practice made it certain. However, when it comes to starting on Wednesday night against the Nashville Predators as the Leafs' five-game homestand continues, "We'll see," Andersen said. Babcock said a decision won't be made until Wednesday.

"We talked to him [on Monday] night, so we had a pretty good idea after the game he would be okay," Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said. "Hopefully that's the case moving forward. You don't want to see any of your teammates go down, especially when it's a guy like him, who is a crucial part of this team."

The Leafs dodged a couple of bullets on the play. One, Andersen did not sustain a concussion and, two, he was not cut by Perry's skate.

"It was a scary moment, but I made sure we did everything right and I feel good today," Andersen said after practice. "When I saw [the hit] after, I was thinking it was pretty lucky it didn't catch me an inch [lower] in the neck."

Andersen, who underwent the NHL's concussion protocol without issue, said the pain from the blow was "like some kind of whiplash. My neck and jaw were really sore." He was even considering going back into the game, but "we thought we better be sure."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Losing Andersen, 28, for any length of time is the one thing that could derail the Leafs' playoff hopes at this point of the season. He leads the NHL's goaltenders in minutes played and shots against (1,505 in 45 games) and has a sparkling .921 save percentage.

Andersen does not blame Perry for the hit, which did appear accidental on the replays. He was well aware Perry likes to go to the net and said his former teammate sent him a text message right after Monday's game to make sure he was not seriously injured.

Gardiner, notorious earlier in his career for ill-advised offensive gambles, is in quite a groove these days. He has 13 assists in nine games since Jan. 18 to bring his total to 30, the most on the team. He had three assists against the Ducks with one of them coming on a 100-foot stretch pass to William Nylander that can be considered risky.

"It just depends on what time of the game it is, what the score is, who's on the ice," Gardiner said of his decisions on passes and moving the puck. "Obviously I'm going to make mistakes, still do. Probably worse when I was younger, but I still do it. It happens to everybody.

"I think [Babcock] has given me a pretty good leash on making those plays and he understands what can happen, too. We have a pretty good balance."

The coach wasn't quite as sanguine as his defenceman.

Story continues below advertisement

"Well, I didn't. I didn't see it like that at all," Babcock said when asked about his leash. "I don't give him any permission to do anything stupid."

However, Babcock did acknowledge Gardiner is making the right decisions lately: "I think there's a big difference between being high-risk and crazy and being smart. If you play right offensively, we're always in good spots defensively. I thought Jake took advantage of that."