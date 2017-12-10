Leafs’ Auston Matthews out against Oilers with upper-body injury

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was held out of Sunday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers with an upper-body injury.
Matthews was originally listed by Leafs coach Mike Babcock as a game-time decision, saying at the morning skate that the 20-year-old forward is: "One of those guys with bumps and bruises."
Matthews took an accidental hit to the head from teammate Morgan Rielly with 2:50 remaining in the third period of a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
He stayed on the bench and played two more shifts prior to the end of the game.
Matthews also missed four games in early November with an upper-body injury.
The Arizona native leads Toronto with 26 points in 26 games.
