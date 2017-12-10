Curtis McElhinney stymies McDavid, Oilers in Leafs’ shutout win

Stealing wins is getting to be a thing for Toronto Maple Leafs goaltenders.

This time it was backup Curtis McElhinney who did the trick, stepping in on Sunday night to swipe a 1-0 win from the Edmonton Oilers at Air Canada Centre. He stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season, extending the Leafs' winning streak to three games, with two of them directly stolen by the goalies.

The anticipation of an Auston Matthews-Connor McDavid confrontation was deflated shortly before the game when Matthews was scratched from the Leafs lineup. He was still feeling the effects of a collision with teammate Morgan Rielly in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins that resulted in a solid shot to the chin.

The Oilers also played a road game on Saturday night, whipping the Montreal Canadiens 6-2, but neither team looked weary from the back-to-back sets. Well, perhaps the Leafs did by the third period, as the Oilers were in charge for most of the last two periods.

But McElhinney not only gave No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen the night off, he played just like him in holding off the Oilers as the Leafs nursed a 1-0 lead into the third. McElhinney stopped 19 shots in the second period as the Leafs ran into penalty trouble after taking the game's first charge six minutes into the period.

While the Leafs killed off their first penalty, they could not do anything with an extended power play later in the second period when the Oilers took two penalties in succession. In fact, after hitting the post on the power play, the Leafs almost gave up a shorthanded goal when McDavid was handed a breakaway. But McElhinney refused to go for McDavid's deke and made the save.

McDavid may well have been talking to himself about the goaltender after 40 minutes because McElhinney robbed him twice. Late in the first period, the Oilers superstar casually blew past Leafs defenceman Ron Hainsey and went in alone on McElhinney. But the Leafs goalie just as casually poke-checked McDavid and slapped his catching glove on the puck.

The goaltender then bailed out the Leafs at the end of the second period when they took two penalties almost at once. The referee had his arm up to call a delayed cross-checking penalty on defenceman Roman Polak when Leafs forward Mitch Marner tripped an Oiler right in front of the official.

During the two-minute, five-on-three-man advantage, the Oilers were all over the Leafs, but McElhinney held them off. He also had some help from his goal posts, as Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl hit the post. It was the second time in the game the Oilers hit the iron with a third one coming in the third period. But just to show he wasn't all about luck, McElhinney followed that with a couple of big saves and then swallowed up a Mark Letestu one-timer that was set up by McDavid.

The first two periods were played at a deceptively fast pace, considering both teams played the night before. Then they opened the third period with the longest sustained back-and-forth stretch of the game.

Leafs centre Nazem Kadri had the toughest assignment, as he had to go against McDavid fresh from tangling with Penguins star Evgeni Malkin during Saturday's win over the Penguins.

"Yeah, that's no excuse," Kadri said when asked about the tiring effects of his weekend's assignments. "That's just how it is. That's our job. That's part of being a pro, showing up every single day. I mean they played a back to back, too, so it's [an] even playing field here."

Before the game Kadri said he planned to be as rough as he could around McDavid.

"Just being physical, trying to be around him at all times," Kadri said. "As any skilled player, I know you don't like running into guys left, right and centre when you're skating out there, especially when you're trying to create room for yourself. When there's someone always there it gets frustrating."

The Leafs started the game strong and scored 34 seconds after the opening faceoff. William Nylander, who took Matthews's spot at centre on the first line, set up defenceman Jake Gardiner for a point shot. The puck got caught up in Edmonton goaltender Laurent Brossoit's pads, thanks to Leafs winger Zach Hyman's stick and slowly trickled into the net. Gardiner was initially given credit for the goal.

In a television interview after the first period, Hyman was asked if he actually deflected the puck. He said he did but wasn't about to make a big deal about it. Nevertheless, the off-ice officials gave Hyman the goal after another look at the play.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the opening faceoff, the Leafs saluted their corporate siblings, Toronto FC, for winning the Major League Soccer championship on Saturday, the first time a team owned by Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment won a major title. TFC president Bill Manning, general manager Tim Bezbatchenko, head coach Greg Vanney and six players, including Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore marched to centre ice.

Altidore took a selfie video all the way to the faceoff circle, walking right past Leafs winger Leo Komarov's attempted handshake.