Lightning strike by adding Ryan McDonagh at trade deadline

New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh celebrates at the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bill Kostroun/AP Photo

John Wawrow
The Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning strengthened their first-place team by acquiring New York Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh.

The Rangers spurred their franchise overhaul by adding yet another first-round draft pick in consecutive days.

And Senators captain Erik Karlsson is staying in Ottawa for the remainder of the season after the league's trading deadline passed on Monday afternoon.

The Lightning struck among the most significant deals by adding the 28-year-old McDonagh to a lineup already well-stocked with elite defencemen. Tampa Bay also acquired left wing J.T. Miller, a two-time 20-goal-scorer.

The Rangers acquired three players, including forward Vladislav Namestnikov, plus a first-round pick in this year's draft and a conditional first-rounder in 2019.

