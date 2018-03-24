Maple Leafs extend win streak at home with 4-3 victory over Red Wings

Nazem Kadri scored with 7:26 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night to stretch their club-record home winning streak to 13 games.

Kadri took a terrific backhand saucer pass from Patrick Marleau over the stick of sprawling Red Wings defenceman Luke Witkowski on an 2-on-1 rush before burying his 29th goal of the season to snap a 3-3 tie.

The Leafs, who split a tough two-game road trip earlier this week against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators, also tied a franchise high by picking up their 45th win.

Story continues below advertisement

Kasperi Kapanen, Connor Brown and William Nylander had the other goals for Toronto (45-23-7), which got 38 saves from Frederik Andersen.

Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Frans Nielsen replied for Detroit (27-37-11).

Jimmy Howard made 25 stops for the Red Wings, who are set to miss the playoffs for the second straight spring after making the post-season 25 years in a row.