Maple Leafs fall to struggling Red Wings after giving up short-handed winner

Trevor Daley scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal midway through the second period and the Detroit Red Wings went on to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Friday night.
Jimmy Howard had 25 saves for the Red Wings. They had won only one of their previous 11 games.
The Maple Leafs lost their third straight, matching a season high. Toronto was without star centre Auston Matthews for a fourth straight game because of an upper-body injury.
Curtis McElhinney stopped 26 shots for Toronto.
The Maple Leafs' Andreas Borgman opened the scoring 1:58 into the game.
Detroit's Danny DeKeyser pulled the Red Wings into a tie early in the first. Tomas Tatar's power-goal goal gave them a two-goal cushion they needed after losing the last two games after having a one-goal lead in the third period.
