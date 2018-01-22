Maple Leafs place defenceman Morgan Rielly on injured reserve

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, keeping him out of the lineup until after the NHL all-star break.

The team made the announcement shortly before Monday night's game at Air Canada Centre against the Colorado Avalanche.

Rielly appeared to injure himself Thursday when he fell and landed awkwardly on the ice in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers. He finished the game, but didn't dress Saturday against the Ottawa Senators and was originally listed day-to-day.

The 23-year-old leads all Toronto defenceman with five goals and 31 points in 47 games.

The Leafs recalled 22-year-old blue liner Rinat Valiev from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies. He has one goal and seven assists in 29 games for the minor league club.

Valiev made his NHL debut with Toronto during the 2015-16 season and appeared in 10 games for the club.

Toronto has back-to-back road games against the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars (Wednesday and Thursday) before this weekend's all-star festivities. The Leafs' first game after the all-star break is Jan. 31 at home against the New York Islanders.