Maple Leafs’ new road-tested lineup ready to play for home crowd

It isn't clear if Mike Babcock is a student of theatre, but like any Broadway impresario, he made sure he tested the latest production of the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road.

Now, after the Leafs played well in Chicago and Dallas before the all-star break, the head coach decided to reverse his proclamation that that edition of his lineup was only for road shows and will now see how it plays at home. Leafs fans at Air Canada Centre on Wednesday night will get to see the lineup that won two consecutive games before the break, plus the return of Nikita Zaitsev on defence, which is a big upgrade for that unit.

"I liked the speed of the team," Babcock said on Tuesday, about his reason for the switch. "I like the way we got after it, instead of standing around watching it."

Story continues below advertisement

The changes on the forward lines took the Leafs from a team with dangerous speed in parts of their lineup to a team with dangerous speed on all four lines. Plus, when Mitch Marner replaced Leo Komarov at right wing on Nazem Kadri's line, the resulting spark to Kadri's scoring – he scored three goals in two games with Marner's help – made this decision obvious.

Komarov is now on the fourth line, with centre Frederik Gauthier demoted to the Toronto Marlies farm team and right winger Matt Martin sent to the press box. But in certain situations, such as a faceoff in the Toronto zone when visiting New York Islanders star John Tavares is on the ice, Komarov will be used on Kadri's line rather than Marner.

Veteran Dominic Moore provides more speed at centre on the fourth line. Kasperi Kapanen, who hopes his promotion from the Marlies is finally permanent after three seasons of back and forth, adds even more.

"Let's hope so," Kapanen, 21, said. "Obviously, I want to be here full time. I can't control what happens. The only thing I can control is the way I play."

Connor Brown will remain at right wing on Tyler Bozak's line, with James van Riemsdyk on the left side. William Nylander will presumably get more consistent ice time on the top line beside centre Auston Matthews, thanks to the offensive prowess he displayed in the two road wins.

The return of Zaitsev, out since Dec. 15 with a broken foot, is the most promising development for the Leafs. Babcock said an official decision will not be made until after the Leafs' morning skate on Wednesday, but that appears to be a formality. Zaitsev said on Tuesday he is "ready to go."

For the second day in a row, Zaitsev took part in the Leafs' practice with rookie Travis Dermott as his partner, which appears to be the plan for the Islanders. Once Morgan Rielly returns from an arm injury, perhaps next Monday against the Anaheim Ducks, the Leafs defence could move from a suspect unit to one of the better ones in the NHL.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Without Rielly, the Leafs have the pairs of Jake Gardiner and Ron Hainsey and Zaitsev and Dermott as their top four. Connor Carrick and rookie Andreas Borgman make up the third pair. Veteran Roman Polak is the extra defenceman.

Dermott proved to be a pleasant surprise when he was called up from the Marlies. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 6 and moved the puck with such confidence that he played his way into the top four, with help from the injuries to Zaitsev and Rielly.

It appears Borgman is the candidate to be sent down to the Marlies when Rielly returns, rather than Dermott. If Dermott maintains the same level of play, then the Leafs will suddenly have a respectable defence corps with some depth after grappling with the unit's shortcomings all season. That is not a bad way to go into the playoffs.

Babcock is optimistic since seeing what his troupe did on the road.

"Each year, you have to find a way to play for your group to be successful," he said. "We think we know how we're supposed to play, now we've got to do it. And you have to do it every day.

"It's hard, it takes work, but is it worth it in the end? Well, if you learn to play right, you might have to give up a couple camping trips in the spring [for the playoffs]. I don't know what's a bad deal about playing better and playing harder. To me, we have enough in the room to become a better hockey club and that's what we're working towards. I think our guys have bought in."