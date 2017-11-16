Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews to miss fourth game with injury

Injured Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews will miss a fourth straight game tonight when Toronto hosts the New Jersey Devils.

Leafs coach Mike Babcock confirmed at practice today that Matthews will sit out the game as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury.

There was speculation Matthews, who has 10 goals and nine assists in 16 games, might be fit to face the Devils after he returned to practice Wednesday.

Toronto has played well without their young star. The Maple Leafs have won four in a row, the last three victories coming without Matthews.

Nikita Soshnikov, recalled from the American Hockey League's Toronto marlies earlier this week, will make his season debut in Matthews' place.