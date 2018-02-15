 Skip to main content

Maple Leafs trade Soshnikov to Blues for 2019 fourth round pick

Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot during the first period in Edmonton, Alta., on Nov. 29, 2016.

JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nikita Soshnikov to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for the Blues' fourth round draft pick in 2019.

The Blues announced the trade on Thursday evening, saying that Soshnikov will report to St. Louis once he attains a U.S. visa.

The 24-year-old is currently on injured reserve, but is expected to be added to the Blues' roster once he's cleared by team doctors upon his arrival in St. Louis.

The five-foot-eleven, 185 pound Russian native has posted seven goals and 10 assists in 19 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. He's also dressed for three games with the Leafs, and has appeared in 70 NHL games with seven goals, seven assists, and 22 penalty minutes.

