Mathew Barzal bags first career hat trick, New York Islanders top Winnipeg Jets

Mathew Barzal scored three times, Jaroslav Halak made 38 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Saturday.The 20-year-old Barzal scored twice in the first period after Anders Lee got New York on the board 1:31 into the game. Barzal finished his first career hat trick with his 12th goal at 11:22 of the third.

The Islanders (19-13-4) had dropped two in a row and four of five. Defence has been an issue of late, with New York allowing three or more goals in 10 of its first 11 games this month.

But Halak was able to smother the high-flying Jets, who have one of the best records in the league. He allowed a first-period goal to rookie defenceman Tucker Poolman and a third-period score by Adam Lowry while improving to 10-8-2 on the season.

With Winnipeg's Brandon Tanev in the penalty box for tripping, Lee picked up his 22nd goal of the season. Josh Bailey assisted on the score, extending his point streak to eight games.

Barzal made it 2-0 at 2:20 with a shot that eluded Jets goaltender Steve Mason. After Poolman responded with his first career goal, Barzal restored New York's two-goal margin with his 11th this season at 19:24. Barzal leads NHL rookies with 35 points.

New York's Anthony Beauvillier added his fourth goal of the season at 15:01 of the third.

At 20-11-6, the Jets still have their best record heading into the Christmas break since they relocated from Atlanta to Winnipeg in 2011. The Jets were a league-best 9-3-2 in November but are 5-5-2 in December.

The Islanders are 4-6-2 this month. The only other December game they allowed less than three goals was a 3-1 win over Washington.