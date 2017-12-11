Mathieu Perreault’s two goals help Jets halt losing streak with win over Canucks

Mathieu Perreault scored two goals and added one assist to help the Winnipeg Jets halt a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

The win was the Jets' seventh straight victory at home. They have points in their last 11 games (10-0-1) at Bell MTS Place.

The Canucks have lost three straight in regulation for the first time this season.

Defencemen Dmitry Kulikov and Josh Morrissey and forward Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg (18-8-5). Ehlers' 14th of the season was on the power play and gave him goals in three straight games.

Brock Boeser scored his team-leading 16th goal for the Canucks. He also extended his goal-scoring streak to three games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for Vancouver (14-13-4).

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and Winnipeg led 3-1 after two.

Markstrom let in a surprising goal 88 seconds into the first, squeezing his pads on Kulikov's point shot, but the puck slid into the net behind him.

Boeser tied it up at 6:53 after Henrik Sedin took the puck around the back of Winnipeg's net and fed a pass to Boeser in the slot.

The Canucks outshot the Jets 10-4 in the opening frame.

Winnipeg carried a late man advantage into the second, but Markstrom made a quick save on Kyle Connor's deflection right in front of him and a glove grab on an Ehlers' shot to help kill the penalty.

Winnipeg got another power play at 2:55 when Sam Gagner was called for holding and Perreault fired in his goal from the slot exactly two minutes later.

The Jets capitalized on their next power play when, 37 seconds after Nic Dowd went off for hooking, Tyler Myers' blast produced a long rebound to Ehlers at the top of the circle that made it 3-1 at 14:09.

The Canucks' shot advantage after two periods was 17-15.

Morrissey scored his fourth goal of the season with a redirection on a 3-on-1 with Adam Lowry and Andrew Copp at 11:38. Christopher Tanev was the lone defender.

Perreault netted an unassisted goal with 44 seconds left. Vancouver was 0 for 2 on the power play and Winnipeg 1 for 3.