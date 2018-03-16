 Skip to main content

Mike Hoffman scores in overtime to push Senators past Stars

Ottawa Senators forward Zack Smith skates with the puck in front of Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop on March 16, 2018.

Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports

Lisa Wallace
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Mike Hoffman scored in overtime as Ottawa edged the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday and the Senators won their third game in a row for just the second time this season.

Ottawa won on home ice for the first time since Feb. 17.

Marian Gaborik and Matt Duchene scored for the Senators (26-33-11) while Craig Anderson made 23 saves.

Tyler Seguin and Tyler Pitlick scored in regulation for the Stars (38-26-8). Ben Bishop, who stopped 22 shots, made his first start since missing five games with a knee injury suffered March 5 against the Senators. Bishop has a 9-0-4 career record against Ottawa.

Dallas is winless in four games, its longest skid of the season.

The Senators started the third period on the power play and were able to take advantage as Gaborik scored his tenth of the season, a one-timer, off some solid work from Thomas Chabot and Ryan Dzingel to tie the game 1-1.

The Stars didn't register their first shot until the 16th minute of the period, shortly after the Senators took a 2-1 lead on Duchene's goal.

Duchene took the puck on his backhand, moved it to his forehand and beat Bishop high from in close, but just over a minute later the Stars tied the game 2-2 as Pitlick put the puck past Anderson.

Neither team seemed to be able to get much going in the second.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a great chance, but rang a shot off the post, while the Stars hit one at the other end.

Mark Borowiecki took an elbow to the mouth midway through the game and went to the dressing room, but was able to return.

Pitlick took a late double minor for high sticking Senators defenceman Ben Harpur with just under one minute left in the second to set up Ottawa for a three-minute man advantage to open the third.

The Stars opened the scoring midway through the first on the power play as some good passing led to Jamie Benn feeding Seguin for a one-timer for his 38th of the season, a career high.

The Senators had their chances, but hit the post three times, twice on the same power play.

