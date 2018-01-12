 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

New Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon says he won’t make ‘silly decisions’

New Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon says he won’t make ‘silly decisions’

Joedy McCreary
RALEIGH, N.C.
The Associated Press

The new owner of the Carolina Hurricanes wants his team to win — soon.

Tom Dundon was introduced Friday as the majority owner of the team with the NHL's longest active post-season drought at eight years.

While repeatedly describing himself as impatient, the 46-year-old Dallas billionaire also says he's "not going to make irrational, silly decisions" as a first-time owner of a professional sports team.

Story continues below advertisement

Dundon says he values "winning more than money, but it doesn't mean I want to burn it."

Dundon was introduced a day after the closing of his purchase of the majority of the team from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr., who will retain a minority ownership interest.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.