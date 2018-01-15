Methodology: How we built one of the best NHL prediction models anywhere

Welcome to The Forecheck, The Globe and Mail's home for 2017-18 NHL predictions.

Developed by Globe journalists and data scientists, The Forecheck ranks among the best models in predicting NHL games. Here's how it all works.

What exactly are you predicting?

All game outcomes, along with each team's chances of making the playoffs.

How often are your predictions updated?

Every morning after NHL games are played.

How does this process actually work?

After games are played, new data are fed into our game model, and subsequently it generates new predictions for all remaining games in the season.

What data are fed into your game model?

Roughly 2,000 team and player variables are used, including data from current and past seasons. (Data are provided by Sportradar.) Not every variable is equally weighted, mind you. The model assigns varying weights without human interference through machine learning. Essentially, the model will find that some variables have stronger correlations with game outcomes than others, and weight those variables accordingly. For instance, Connor McDavid's performance should have a greater bearing on the Edmonton Oilers' success than a fourth-line winger. The model will account for that. Plus, more recent data should have a greater bearing on a team's success than events from years ago. The model will account for that, too.

What type of model do you use for game predictions and why?

The Globe's data science team tested several models using data from nearly three decades of past NHL seasons. These included decision tree, logistic regression, conditional random field and ELO-based models. Their accuracy ranged from about 56 per cent to 59 per cent for game-by-game predictions. Ultimately, the most accurate model was a multilayer perceptron, which is a feed-forward artificial neural network.

You said the Leafs had a 55-per-cent chance of winning a game. Then they lost. What gives?

The Forecheck assigns probabilities to game outcomes and playoff chances. Thus, if the Toronto Maple Leafs have a 55-per-cent chance of beating the Montreal Canadiens, that doesn't mean the Leafs will win. It only means the Leafs have a better shot of prevailing, based on our model and the data available to that point.

How do the playoff probabilities work?

We use a different model for those projections – something called a Markov chain Monte Carlo simulation.

Basically, after each game, we simulate the rest of the season 100,000 times. In each simulation, we assign a random number between 0 and 1 for each game and compare that figure to the home team's probability of winning the game in question. If the random number is equal to or smaller than the home team's win probability, the team notches a win. If the random number is higher, the team is given a loss.

At the end of each simulation, a team's total points – actual, plus projected – are tallied. Teams are then ranked according to the NHL's playoff seeding structure.

In the simulations, if a team makes the playoffs 80,000 times out of 100,000 simulations, the team has an 80% chance of making the playoffs.

How accurate is your game model?

When The Forecheck launched on Jan. 15, it had accurately predicted 60.5 per cent of games played to that point in the regular season, based on our final predictions before game time. As the season progresses and new data become available, the predictive power of the game model tends to get better.

Is 60.5 per cent actually good? That sounds low.

NHL games are notoriously difficult to predict. A team can dominate play in regulation, for instance, only to lose in a shootout. Regardless, thus far in the season, The Forecheck's single-game accuracy is higher than that of all models tracked by hockey blog Corsica.

Did you guys just get lucky?

Fortunately, no. Our logarithmic loss value — a rating of both the overall accuracy and confidence of a predictive model, where a lower number is better — sits at 0.6512. That's also best among models tracked by Corsica.

Are you tracking The Forecheck's performance?

Absolutely. We intend to fully scrutinize how our predictions stack up with real-life results and make them public.

Will The Forecheck be adding any features?

Yes. Projected playoff outcomes are on the way (and possibly some other features).

Have any further comments or questions? Email us at forecheck@globeandmail.com