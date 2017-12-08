NHL salary cap to rise to between $78-million and $82-million next season

NHL general managers should have the ability to reach deeper into their pockets next season.
The league says the projected salary cap for 2018-19 will be somewhere between $78-million and $82-million, up from the current $75-million.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement this morning as the board of governors wrapped up two days of meetings in Florida.
The increase of at least $3-million would mark the biggest jump since the cap went from $64.3-million in 2013-14 to $69-million in 2014-15.
The NHL brought in a salary cap after the 2004-05 lockout, which stood at $39-million in its first season.
The cap increased from $73-million in 2015-16 to $75-million to this season.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨