NHL salary cap to rise to between $78-million and $82-million next season

NHL general managers should have the ability to reach deeper into their pockets next season.

The league says the projected salary cap for 2018-19 will be somewhere between $78-million and $82-million, up from the current $75-million.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement this morning as the board of governors wrapped up two days of meetings in Florida.

The increase of at least $3-million would mark the biggest jump since the cap went from $64.3-million in 2013-14 to $69-million in 2014-15.

The NHL brought in a salary cap after the 2004-05 lockout, which stood at $39-million in its first season.

The cap increased from $73-million in 2015-16 to $75-million to this season.