Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid score twice as Oilers down Golden Knights

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for an 8-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Oscar Klefbom, Patrick Maroon, Matt Benning and Mark Letestu also scored for the Oilers (7-9-2), who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and James Neal scored in response for the Golden Knights (10-6-1), who have lost three of their last four games.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton got a good start to the game with a short-handed goal six-and-a-half minutes into the first period when Klefbom converted a two-on-one pass from Jujar Khaira to beat Vegas goalie Maxime Lagace.

The Oilers made it 2-0 on the power play with just over two minutes left in the opening period as Maroon fed the puck from behind the net to Nugent-Hopkins, who scored his seventh of the season.

Maroon got a goal of his own just 57 seconds later, beating Lagace up high on a shot from the slot.

Edmonton padded its lead midway through the second when Benning redirected a Klefbom shot on its way to the net, which seemed to catch Lagace by surprise.

The Golden Knights got on the board with five minutes left in the middle frame as Bellemare tucked a shot over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

The Oilers started the third on the power play and had a goal credited to McDavid after Vegas's Deryk Engelland inadvertently swatted it into his own net.

The Golden Knights got that goal back shortly afterwards as Neal scored his 10th of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

McDavid scored his second of the game and ninth of the season five minutes into the third.

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers seven goals for the first time this season with his eighth midway through the third before Letestu scored late to make it 8-2.

Both teams return to action on Thursday night. The Golden Knights are in Vancouver and the Oilers host the St. Louis Blues.