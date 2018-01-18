Oilers place Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve

The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve and recalled forward Iiro Pakarinen from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors Thursday.

Nugent-Hopkins left Edmonton's last game, against the Vegas Golden Knights last Saturday, after taking a hit from Brayden McNabb.

Nugent-Hopkins has 16 goals and 15 assists through 46 games this season.

Pakarinen has appeared in 18 games with the Oilers this season, posting one assist and four penalty minutes.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 18 games for Bakersfield this season, with nine goals, four assists and two penalty minutes. Pakarinen has five power-play goals, ranking him second on the Condors.