Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Oilers sign Connor McDavid to eight-year deal Add to ...

EDMONTON — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Edmonton Oilers have signed star captain Connor McDavid to an eight-year deal with an average annual value of $12.5 million (U.S).

The Oilers announced the contract at a press conference today.

McDavid led the NHL in scoring with 100 points last season, en route to winning the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

Drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2015, the 20-year-old McDavid has been the catalyst of Edmonton’s transformation from league bottom dweller to exciting up-and-coming contender.

With McDavid leading the way the Oilers reached the playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, eliminating San Jose before falling in seven games to Anaheim.

More coming.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Connor McDavid says Oilers squad had a ‘lot of fun’ this season (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular