The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Ryan Strome.

Eberle has 165 goals and 217 assists over 507 career NHL games, all with Edmonton.

He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past four seasons, and had a career-high 34 in 2011-12.

But he disappointed in Edmonton’s first playoff appearance in a decade this past season. He had zero goals and was panned by fans and critics for his lacklustre play.

The Oilers selected Eberle with the 22nd-overall pick in the 2008 NHL draft.

“We’re excited to add a proven offensive weapon like Jordan to our lineup,” Islanders president and general manager Garth Snow said in a statement. “He brings speed and a knack for scoring not only consistently, but scoring big goals, in big games. Jordan brings leadership and experience into our room, qualities that will continue to help us build towards our goals of being a consistent playoff contender and winning the Stanley Cup.”

The move frees up cap space for the Oilers, who have some big money signings coming up. Rising star Leon Draisaitl is due for a huge raise when his entry-level contract finishes July 1. And league MVP Connor McDavid is entering the final year of his entry-level deal.

Eberle is entering the fifth year of a six-year, US$36-million contract.

Strome was selected fifth overall by the Islanders in 2011.

He has 45 goals and 81 assists in 258 career games with the Isles.

