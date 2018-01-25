Construction on downtown Senators arena could start in 2019

Construction could begin as soon as 2019 on a massive downtown development centred on a new NHL arena for the Ottawa Senators, after the hockey club and its partners reached an agreement in principle with the federal government.

Thursday's announcement by the National Capital Commission, which manages federal lands and events in the Ottawa-Gatineau region, was the result of nearly two years of behind-the-scenes negotiations that appeared to be unravelling as recently as a few weeks ago.

The plan involves a 21-hectare site in downtown Ottawa called LeBreton Flats that has sat mostly vacant for decades. The area, about two kilometres west of Parliament Hill, has been an empty field since the 1960s, when the federal government expropriated an entire neighbourhood of industrial properties and row houses.

In addition to a new NHL arena, the development group known as RendezVous LeBreton is proposing a dense, mixed-use community that includes condos, affordable housing, a public square, a community rink with two ice surfaces, an athletic facility, and shops and pathways along an aqueduct. The site is currently home to the Canadian War Museum and a few condos on its eastern edge. The area will be serviced by two light-rail stations when the city's new LRT line opens later this year.

However, many large questions still hang over the project. The Senators and their partners must now negotiate a final agreement with the NCC, including proof that the developers have the financing required to pull off the long-term plan. The federal cabinet will also be asked to approve the yet-to-be-disclosed price of cleaning up contamination on the site. The clean-up costs will be deducted from the sale price should the NCC sell the land to the developers. The City of Ottawa will also be required to approve any zoning amendments under its jurisdiction.

In spite of all that, the NCC said on Thursday that the goal is for construction to begin during the NCC's fiscal year that starts April 1, 2019.

"It's a great day for the city," said Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, who is also a non-voting board member of the NCC. "I'm very pleased that after 50 or 60 years of seeing that land sit vacant, I'm very optimistic in the next couple of years we'll see shovels in the ground and eventually [be] cheering on the Senators downtown."

The Senators are one of the few remaining NHL teams to play in the suburbs and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said a downtown arena is "vital" to the future of the franchise in Ottawa.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk attended the announcement on Thursday, but did not speak with reporters. Melnyk enraged many Senators fans in December when he raised the possibility of moving the team out of the city or potentially building a new rink in Ottawa at a location other than LeBreton Flats.

As the city was playing host to an outdoor NHL game between the Senators and the Montreal Canadians in December, Melnyk was quoted as saying "it wouldn't be a disaster" if the LeBreton deal fell through. He also questioned whether it made sense to move the team downtown when the team has an existing base of customers in the city's west end.

The NHL team is in the midst of one of its worst seasons in years and the owner has expressed concerns with low attendance, warning that it could force him to cut spending on players.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account on Thursday, Melnyk struck a more upbeat tone, saying his goal has always been to provide his team with a "home ice" advantage. "Though there are still many hurdles to overcome I'm thrilled to be one step closer to a more enjoyable fan experience and realizing a vision for LeBreton Flats," he said.

John Ruddy, executive chairman of Trinity Development Group, which is a lead player in RendezVous LeBreton, said he believes a 2019 construction date is a realistic target.

"We're very excited," he said. "It's a transformative project for the city."