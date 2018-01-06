 Skip to main content

Ottawa Senators beat league-leading Tamp Bay Lightning 6-3

HOCKEY

Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates left wing Ryan Dzingel (18) defenceman Erik Karlsson (65) centre Derick Brassard (19) and defenceman Thomas Chabot (72) during third period NHL hockey in Ottawa, Saturday, January 6, 2018.

Fred Chartrand/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Lisa Wallace
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Ryan Dzingel scored twice and Mark Stone had a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators beat the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on Saturday.

The Senators have won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 13-16 after a come-from-behind 6-5 victory Friday night over the San Jose Sharks.

Matt Duchene, Zack Smith and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators (14-17-9) as Craig Anderson made 45 saves.

Victor Hedman, Slater Koekkoek and Yanni Gourde scored for the Lightning (29-9-3), who allowed six goals against for the first time this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots.

With the game tied 3-3 in the third period, Stone picked up a Derick Brassard rebound to beat Vasilevskiy with the eventual winner at 10:44. Pageau and Dzingel scored insurance goals soon after.

The Senators owned the first, but the second was all about the Lightning as they scored three goals to tie the game 3-3.

Hedman made it 3-1 just 26 seconds into the second as he pounced on a loose puck and beat Anderson with a wrist shot, and just over a minute later Koekkoek took a feed from Nikita Kucherov to score from the circle.

The tying goal came on the power play with Smith in the box for a roughing penalty and he paid for it as Gourde deflected Mikhail Sergachev's shot to tie it 3-3.

The Senators jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period.

Stone intercepted a pass and found Dzingel in the slot for the first goal of the game.

Just over one minute later Duchene jumped on a loose puck and got some help from the post to beat Vasilevskiy. Smith then deflected an Erik Karlsson shot at 17:04.

Notes: Three Senators reached milestones Saturday with Bobby Ryan playing his 700th game, Zack Smith his 500th and Mike Hoffman his 300th. D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch for the Senators for the second straight game. Forward Colin White was recalled from AHL Belleville to replace the injured Nate Thompson, who suffered a lower-body injury Friday night.

