James Reimer stops 38 shots, Florida Panthers blank Ottawa Senators

James Reimer made 38 saves for his first shutout this season, Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 1-0 on Saturday night.

Reimer got his first shutout since April 9 at Washington. He was playing in his ninth straight game and second in two nights after beating Minnesota 4-2 on Friday.

Ottawa backup Mike Condon stopped 37 shots, but couldn't turn away Huberdeau when he went top shelf 1:36 into the second. Ottawa has dropped three straight.

Huberdeau sent a wrist shot past Condon after a cross-ice pass from Nick Bjugstad from just inside the blue line. Huberdeau also scored twice Friday.

Florida's best opportunity to extend the lead came with just over nine minutes remaining, when Evgenii Dadonov had a short breakaway, but his shot bounced off Condon's right arm. Bjugstad then had a chance at a tip-in, but that grazed off Condon's pads.