Ottawa Senators blank Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in NHL 100 Classic

Craig Anderson made 28 saves for his 40th career shutout as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Saturday in the NHL 100 Classic outdoor game.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Bobby Ryan and Nate Thompson, into an empty net, scored for the Senators (11-13-7).

Carey Price was kept busy as he stopped 35 shots for the Canadiens (14-15-4), but didn't get any offensive support to help his cause.

The temperature at puck drop was -10.8 C. Despite the frigid temperatures 33,959 fans filled the stands at TD Place. It marked the first outdoor NHL game for the modern franchise in Ottawa.

The game was part of the NHL's 100th anniversary celebration.

The victory marked back-to-back wins for Ottawa for the first time in more than a month.

With just under three minutes to go in the third Jonathan Drouin had a brutal giveaway in his own zone and Ryan made the most of it, breaking in alone and beating Price to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.

It was Ryan's second goal in as many games.

Thompson added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left .

Trailing 1-0, Montreal's Philip Danault had a good chance midway through the third only to see his shot slide through the crease.

The Senators continued to dominate the pace of play in the second and were finally rewarded at 14:55 as Pageau tipped an Erik Karlsson point shot to get Ottawa on the board.

Pageau now has eight career goals against the Canadiens.

Ottawa tested Price earlier in the period as well when Mike Hoffman had three shots on an early power play, and Matt Duchene had a great chance only to see the Montreal netminder make a blocker save.

A scoreless first period saw the Senators outshoot the Canadiens 15-8.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as NHL commissioner Gary Bettman were on hand for the festivities. Trudeau was seen shaking hands with the Senators as they made their way to the ice.

Former member of the Montreal Canadiens, Guy Lafleur, and Ottawa's Daniel Alfredsson dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff.

The Canadiens now head out for a three-game western Canadian road swing, while the Senators host Minnesota Tuesday night before a two-game road trip through Florida before the Christmas break.