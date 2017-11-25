Duchene scores first goal with Ottawa but Senators drop their sixth straight in loss to Islanders

Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle scored and Nick Leddy had two assists as the New York Islanders beat Ottawa 2-1 on Saturday, handing the Senators their sixth loss in a row.

The win was the third in a row and sixth in the past seven games for the Islanders (14-7-2), who got a 31-save performance from Jaroslav Halak.

Matt Duchene scored his first goal in his eighth game with the Senators (8-8-6) and Craig Anderson made 22 saves in defeat.

The Islanders thought they had built a 2-0 lead in the third but a delayed penalty call to Eberle for goaltender interference negated the goal.

The Senators were unsuccessful on the ensuing power play, just as they were with the previous four opportunities in the game.

The Islanders eventually did get that 2-0 cushion when Eberle made good on his miscue at 14:10 and deposited a backhand behind Anderson, who was moving in the other direction after making the initial save.

Duchene scored a power-play goal at 15:39 to pull the Senators to within one.

The night started slowly with both teams only registering a single shot each through the first five-plus minutes of play. The pace didn't increase much throughout the period either, but Anderson was called upon to make a couple of big saves, one in particular when he kicked out his left leg to stop Lee from the top of the crease on a rebound.

The Islanders had nine shots in the first period and just 15 through 40 minutes while the Senators had eight in each of the first two periods.

Lee opened the scoring at 8:06 of the second period on the power play with Johnny Oduya in the penalty box for holding.

Josh Bailey took a shot from 20 feet inside the blue line and with Lee standing in front of Anderson providing an effective screen the puck hit him for his 12th goal of the season.