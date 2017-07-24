The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Johnny Oduya to a one-year, $1-million (U.S.) contract.

The contract has games played, time-on-ice and playoff bonuses that could add up to another $1,250,000 to the one million guarantee.

The 35-year-old Oduya started last season with the Dallas Stars before a February trade returned him to the Chicago Blackhawks. In 52 regular-season games, he recorded two goals and nine points. He also dressed for all four of Chicago’s playoff games.

A Stockholm native, Oduya has scored 37 goals and recorded 145 assists in 798 career games with New Jersey, Atlanta/Winnipeg, Chicago and Dallas. He has played in 106 career Stanley Cup Playoff games and was a member of the Blackhawks’ 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup championship teams.

Originally drafted by the Washington Capitals with their seventh-round selection (221st overall) in the 2001 NHL draft, Oduya represented Sweden in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

