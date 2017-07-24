Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Chicago Blackhawks’ Johnny Oduya celebrates winning the Stanley Cup on June 15, 2015. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)
Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Johnny Oduya to one-year contract

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Johnny Oduya to a one-year, $1-million (U.S.) contract.

The contract has games played, time-on-ice and playoff bonuses that could add up to another $1,250,000 to the one million guarantee.

The 35-year-old Oduya started last season with the Dallas Stars before a February trade returned him to the Chicago Blackhawks. In 52 regular-season games, he recorded two goals and nine points. He also dressed for all four of Chicago’s playoff games.

A Stockholm native, Oduya has scored 37 goals and recorded 145 assists in 798 career games with New Jersey, Atlanta/Winnipeg, Chicago and Dallas. He has played in 106 career Stanley Cup Playoff games and was a member of the Blackhawks’ 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup championship teams.

Originally drafted by the Washington Capitals with their seventh-round selection (221st overall) in the 2001 NHL draft, Oduya represented Sweden in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Penguins' Kris Letang brings Stanley Cup to kids in Montreal hospital (The Canadian Press)
 

