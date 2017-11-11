Ottawa Senators win 4-3 to sweep Global Series games against Colorado Avalanche

Mike Hoffman scored two goals to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday for a sweep of their two regular-season games in Sweden.

Mark Stone and Johnny Oduya also scored for Ottawa, which trailed 3-2 after two periods. Defenceman Erik Karlsson had two assists, giving the captain 17 points in 11 games this season.

Oduya, a Stockholm native, drove a slap shot by Jonathan Bernier at 7:01 of the third, tying it at 3 and delighting the crowd of more than 13,000. Hoffman got the game-winning goal on a one-timer on a power play with 6:37 left.

Story continues below advertisement

Alexander Kerfoot and Sven Andrighetto each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who have dropped three in a row. Bernier finished with 36 saves.

The two games in Stockholm were part of the 2017 NHL Global Series. It was the fifth time the NHL has played regular-season games in Europe, but the first since 2011.

The Senators beat the Avalanche 4-3 in overtime in the opener on Friday.

Colorado jumped in front in the rematch on Blake Comeau's short-handed goal at 13:13 of the first. Comeau got free for a breakaway when he capitalized on a mistake by Karlsson at the right point.

Ottawa tied it on a fluke power-play goal just 12 seconds into the second. Hoffman chipped the puck toward the net from just past the blue line and it bounced past Bernier for his fifth of the season.

It was just the beginning of a wild period.

Ottawa's Chris Wideman had a goal disallowed at 4:28 due to the goalie interference.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Alexander Kerfoot got the lead back for Colorado when he wristed a power-play shot past Mike Condon at 8:34. Just 42 seconds later, Stone tied it again with his 12th goal, converting a backhander after a perfect pass from Karlsson.

Andrighetto then made it 3-2 Avalanche with his fifth of the season at 10:36, prompting Ottawa to replace Condon with Craig Anderson after the goalie allowed three goals in 10 shots.