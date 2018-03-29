Pageau scores on penalty shot in overtime as Senators down Panthers

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the overtime winner on a penalty shot for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Pageau and Magnus Paajarvi also scored in regulation for the Senators (27-39-11) as Craig Anderson stopped 24 shots.

Aaron Ekblad and Evgeni Dadonov scored for the Panthers (39-29-8) in regulation time. James Reimer made 27 saves.

The Panthers now trail New Jersey by three points with a game in hand for the final wild card berth in the Eastern Conference as the Devils lost 4-3 in overtime to Pittsburgh.

Both teams had several chances in overtime but with 12.9 seconds remaining in the extra period Pageau converted on a penalty shot.

Trailing 2-1 Ottawa took just 16 seconds to tie the game as Paajarvi tipped a Zack Smith shot past Reimer.

With an assist on the goal Erik Karlsson picked up his 50th helper of the season giving him his fifth career season with 50 assists.

Pageau had a number of chances in the second period and made good on one and was robbed on another.

Ottawa took a 1-0 lead on Pageau's 13th of the season as he chased down his own shot that went wide and then tucked it in behind Reimer just 1:24 into the second period.

The Panthers tied the game with a power-play goal as Ekblad, with his 16th ties a franchise record for goals by a defenceman. Just 1:31 later Florida took the lead as Dadonov took a pass in the slot and rang a shot in off the post and past Anderson.

Pageau looked like he had a sure goal late in the period, but Reimer made a great glove save to preserve the lead.

The Senators appeared to open the scoring at the 14-minute mark as Pageau broke in on Reimer, but upon review it was ruled the puck never crossed the goal line.

Ottawa D Chris Wideman was shut down for the season as his surgeon felt it was in his best interest in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Mark Stone skated today and is optimistic to play soon. Stone missed his tenth straight game with a leg injury. Marian Gaborik missed his fourth straight with an undisclosed injury. Florida's Maxim Mamin, Radim Vrbata, Connor Brickley, Micheal Haley and Ian McCoshen were a healthy scratch.