Patrick Kane has five point night as Blackhawks rout Senators 8-2

Nick Schmaltz and Jonathan Toews each scored a pair of goals and Patrick Kane had a goal and four assists Tuesday night as the Chicago Blackhawks routed the Ottawa Senators 8-2.

Richard Panik, Patrick Sharp and Jan Rutta also scored for the Blackhawks (21-15-6), while Anton Forsberg made 25 saves.

Mark Stone and Derick Brassard scored for the Senators (14-18-9). Craig Anderson allowed four goals on 26 shots before giving way to Mike Condon, who also allowed four goals but on 17 shots.

The loss snapped Ottawa's two-game winning streak and was the worst loss of the season since an 8-3 defeat on Oct. 30 against Montreal.

Toews scored his second of the night at the three-minute mark of the third period to extend the lead to 7-2 before Kane chipped in with his team-leading 18th on the power play.

The second period, which has been awful for the Senators of late, was once again troubling as Anderson gave up three goals on four shots in a span of 4:39.

Sharp gave Chicago a 2-0 lead at the five-minute mark with a wrist shot from the top of the circle. Schmaltz made it 3-0 with his first power-play goal of the night beating Anderson five-hole and, 1:38 later, the Blackhawks took a 4-0 lead as Toews scored on a rebound to end Anderson's night.

The Senators managed to cut the lead in half when Stone, with his third in as many games, beat Forsberg short side. Brassard then made it 4-2 by driving to the net and tipping a Stone shot in off his chest.

But two late power-play goals allowed Chicago to regain its four-goal advantage.

Schmaltz scored his second of the night picking up a Sharp rebound to beat Condon high and Rutta made it 6-2 with a one-timer.

Combined, Anderson and Condon gave up five goals on nine shots in the second period alone. Bobby Ryan added to the misery by leaving the game favouring his hand and didn't return for the third.

The Senators looked good in the first period, but were still outshot 17-8 and gave up the first goal as Panik picked up the puck near the slot and threw it at the net to beat Anderson through traffic.

Ottawa plays Toronto Wednesday night before having a week off.

Notes: D Mark Borowiecki (concussion), Johnny Oduya (lower body) and C Nate Thompson (lower body) did not play for the Senators. In a surprise move, veteran D Brent Seabrook was a healthy scratch for Chicago.