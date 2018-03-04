Patrik Laine scores two more goals as Jets beat Hurricanes

Patrik Laine scored twice for the second straight game and extended his points streak to eight in the Winnipeg Jets' 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night.

Laine had his third multi-goal game in the last four games and has seven multi-point nights during his streak. He has 10 goals and six assists in the eight-game stretch, and 35 goals overall.

Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots for the Jets. Winnipeg improved to 7-2 in its last nine to close within six points of Nashville for the Central Division lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Teuvo Teravainen scored for the fourth straight game for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal also scored, and Cam Ward made 20 saves. Carolina fell to 2-5-2 in its last nine as it tries to hold on to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Laine opened the scoring 5:40 into the first when he ripped a wrist shot from the top of the right circle through Ward's legs. He nearly scored twice more in the first period, with a wrist shot that dinged the right post and a slapshot that rang off the crossbar.

The Hurricanes pulled even with 1:29 left in the opening period. Right as a power play ended, Teravainen fired a pass toward the Winnipeg crease that was intended for Jordan Staal, but the puck instead bounced up off Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov's chest and into the net.

But Laine struck again just 2:37 into the second period, and six seconds into a power play, with another wrist shot through Ward's legs, this time from the left faceoff circle.

Stastny added insurance with an unusual goal midway through the third period. Ben Chiarot's wrist shot rang off the right post and redirected to the left side of the ice, where it hit referee Eric Furlatt in the side of the face.

With Furlatt recoiling in pain and players across the ice adjusting to the puck's sudden change in position, Stastny picked up the loose puck and fired it into the net.

The fluky goal would prove critical when Staal fired home a rebound with 4:12 remaining.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

NOTES: The Jets are 4-0-1 in their last five road games. ... Jets D Toby Enstrom missed his third straight game with a lower body injury. He is day-to-day. ... Jets coach Paul Maurice was the Hurricanes' coach from 1997-2004 and 2009-12.

UP NEXT

Jets: At New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.